Memorial Day must-haves: These goods will make your outdoor entertaining easy

MILWAUKEE -- When the weather's nice, no one wants to come inside, not even to eat! Lucky for you, lifestyle expert Michelle Hirschfield joins Real Milwaukee with some products that are sure to please, by helping you entertain with ease.

Fizzics

www.fizzics.com

Also available at Target, Best Buy, Brookstone and Amazon.com

- Have fresh-from-the-tap beer at your upcoming Memorial Day BBQ or any get-together this summer thanks to Fizzics!

- Fizzics uses micro-foam technology to dramatically improves the flavor, taste and mouth-feel of any carbonated beer (bottles and cans).

- The Fizzics Way tap is lightweight and durable; ideal for the perfect beer at home, outdoor activities, camping, tailgating, etc.

Price: $129.99

symGLASS

www.symglass.com



- symGLASS is a revolutionary line of elegant, unbreakable drinkware that combines the look and feel of glass with the durability of engineered polymer…. perfect for outdoor use. No more red solo cups at your next get-together.

- symGLASS glasses are dishwasher and microwave safe and keeps drinks cooler or hotter longer.

- Available in a variety of sizes including stemless wine glasses to pints.

- BPA free and made in the USA.

Price: Starting at $49 for a set of four.

Butter Once

www.butteronce.com

- Fresh corn on the cob is always a staple at any summer backyard barbecue, but getting butter onto your perfectly grilled corn cob without butter sliding off is nearly impossible.

- The Butter Once butter gadget is perfectly engineered with a curved knife to hold butter without losing it in a puddle on your plate.

- The knife grabs just the right about of butter each time and stays on until the entire cob is bathed in butter.

Price: $7.99

BugBand DEET-FREE Insect Repellent Bead Bags

www.bugband.net

- BugBand DEET-FREE Insect Repellent Bead Bags are an ideal solution are a great solution to keep bugs away from guests and food at your upcoming BBQ.

- Place the bags on screened porches, patios and other outdoor enclosures.

- The Bead Bags contain a high concentration of Geraniol, which is released slowly to form a protective vapor barrier in a given area - keeping you and your guests comfortable.

- Available in Single Bags or 12 Count Bottles

- Starting at $3.95

Reva Blend

https://www.revablend.com/

- Whip up fresh salad dressings, guacamole, or refreshing fruit smoothies right in your backyard, thanks to the innovative Reva Blend.

- No batteries or power source needed... just add your ingredients, rev in the blender, and enjoy.

- Available in six bold colors, including Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Orange and Black.

Price: $24.99

Bottle Flip

www.bottleflipthegame.com/

Also available at amazon.com

- Keep your guests busy with a hot new bottle flip game that has gained more than 3 million YouTube views and is currently the #1 new board game on Amazon.

- The game comes complete with a game board, scoring board, 120 unique challenge cards, custom bottle and fun games pieces.

- Here's how to play: Land on the target, complete a Bottle Flip Challenge, move along the playing board and then achieve bottle flip greatness.

-Bottle Flip the Game was invented by a 14-year-old.

Price: $25

ciao! baby The Portable High Chair

www.theportablehighchair.com

-Make sure the little ones have a place to sit outside with ciao! baby.

- ciao! baby is the go-anywhere-highchair created for families on the go with small children.

- It is a time saving, transportable highchair created for babies up to toddlers 3 years old.

-It easily wipes clean and ciao! baby unfolds easily, locks into place and folds up in seconds when parents and their tots are ready to go.

- Tested and approved to meet ASTM high chair standards

Price: $67.99

Aquasana

www.aquasana.com

-To beat the summer heat everyone needs a nice cold glass of water.

- This is the Clean Water Machine by Aquasana- owned by local company A.O. Smith.

- This water filter removed 96% of the contaminate in drinking water. It holds a gallon of water and filters on the spot so it's an easy addition to any party.

- If you're going to someone's house, you can bring this filter bottle with you as a hostess gift or to make sure you're drinking the best water you can.