MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 76-year-old man.

JL Lindsey was last seen in the area of 80th and Bender at approximately 7:50 p.m. Lindsey suffers from dementia.

Lindsey is described as 5’08”, 140 lbs., salt and pepper hair, and he was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket, blue jeans and a fedora hat.

Anyone with information is asked to the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.