MILWAUKEE — The top graduates from high schools across Milwaukee Public Schools were recognized at the MPS Central Office Thursday evening, May 25th.

A total of 75 valedictorians and salutatorians received a distinguished send off as they head to universities all across the country.

“I am the valedictorian. I am so happy and proud of myself,” said an honoree.

The students were applauded for their incredible persistence over the last four years.

Congrats, everyone!