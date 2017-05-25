Miracle Marathon: Hear parents, patients and care providers share some of their remarkable stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Gino joins Real Milwaukee via Skype from Children's Hospital -- where WKLH's Miracle Marathon is underway.

About 20th anniversary of the Miracle Marathon (website)

Tune into 96.5 WKLH or listen live on WKLH.com to hear parents, patients and care providers share some of their remarkable stories of hope and healing. Miracle Marathon raises critical funds to help ensure kids and families throughout the state receive the best possible care. We rely on the generosity of 96.5 WKLH listeners and donors like you to help us continue to save and transform lives here at Children's.

To donate by phone, call (414) 337-WKLH (9554) or CLICK HERE to make an online donation.