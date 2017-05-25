× Officers will be out Memorial Day weekend in Milwaukee: “MPD is committed to keeping streets safe”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are alerting drivers officers will be on the road this Memorial Day weekend in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn set a 4:00 p.m. news conference Thursday, May 25th to discuss this traffic enforcement.

“MPD is committed to keeping the streets of our city safe through our ‘Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety’ (DDACTS) program,” Chief Flynn said in a news release.

According to the release from MPD, the department has been using the DDACTS program for the past several years and it is a model supported by the Department of Transportation and the Department of Justice.

Police say the program “integrates location-based crime and traffic data to establish effective and efficient methods for deploying law enforcement and other resources.” Visible traffic enforcement is used to help decrease crime, crashes and traffic violations, MPD officails said.

MPD’s districts and Neighborhood Task Force use this model to guide deployments and each district uses a plan that is specific to their area of the city.

In addition to DDACTS, MPD officials said in the release officers conduct traffic enforcement based on directed patrol missions that address specific areas and traffic issues.

MPD receives several state and federal grants to address issues like seat belt use, drunk driving and crosswalk violations.

“Along with our officers, all parts of the criminal justice system play an important role in ensuring those who drive dangerously are appropriately prosecuted and sentenced. Without this component, driving patterns and behavior will not change,” Chief Flynn said in the statement.

MPD officials in the release presented statistics related to traffic deaths by year in Milwaukee:

2009-31

2010-48

2011-33

2012-37

2013-30

2014-49

2015-64

2016-57

2017 (YTD)-31

