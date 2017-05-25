× On National Missing Children’s Day, AG Brad Schimel unveils new AMBER Alert website

MADISON — On Thursday, May 25th, National Missing Children’s Day, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel unveiled a new AMBER Alert website.

“On National Missing Children’s Day, we renew our commitment to finding the missing and exploited in our state,” said Attorney General Schimel during a “Missing Persons Remembrance Ceremony” at the Capitol. “Whether there is an abducted child, a grandparent who is confused and walked away from their home, or an exploited victim of human trafficking, Wisconsin DOJ will be there with our agents, analysts, and victim services to help victims, families, and communities.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice provides critical support when a child or adult goes missing in Wisconsin, both in the immediate aftermath and over the length of an investigation. Wisconsin AMBER and Silver Alert programs provide immediate notification to the public when a person goes missing.

According to a news release from the DOJ, in 2016, two AMBER Alerts were issued in Wisconsin, both involving stolen cars with children in the backseat. In both instances, the children were recovered safely.

Since the Silver Alert began in August 2014, 174 missing individuals have been recovered alive and safe, in Wisconsin, DOJ officials said in the release.

The DOJ ‘s “Child Abduction Response Team” (CART) is trained and prepared at all times to respond to a report of a missing, endangered or abducted child by leveraging resources for search and rescue efforts and to assist the agency of jurisdiction in its investigation.

The DOJ CART is the only federally certified team in Wisconsin, and the 22nd certified team in the United States.

Related resources: