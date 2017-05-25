Teen killed, another critically injured in plane crash in northwestern Wisconsin

CHETEK — Sheriff’s officials say one teenager has died and another has been critically injured in the crash of a small plane crash in northwestern Wisconsin.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the plane went down about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near Chetek, the community where a tornado last week caused one fatality and widespread damage.Authorities say the single-engine, two-seat plane went down in the Red Cedar River. Fitzgerald says the teen who died was a senior at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. The injured teen is a senior at Cameron High School.
A boat was brought in to secure the plane in the river. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.