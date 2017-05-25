× Tesla will rock the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse on Opening Day at Summerfest’s 50th

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced on Thursday, May 25th that Tesla has been added as the final grounds stage headliner to the Summerfest line up.

Tesla, which is celebrating 30 years of rock ‘n roll, will take the Harley-Davidson™ Roadhouse with Miller High Life stage on opening day Wednesday, June 28th at 10:00 pm.

Over the course of their 30 year career, the critically acclaimed iconic Sacramento melodic hard rock quintet, Tesla, sold more than 25 million albums and performed to sold out crowds across the world.

Summerfest – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28 – July 2 and July 4 – July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3.