MADISON -- People in Madison are starting the holiday weekend with a "Bud."

A full eight horse wagon featuring the Budweiser Clydesdale horses made the rounds at "Hilldale," a shopping center, on Thursday, May 25th. Trainers have to make sure the massive horses exercise frequently so they are took several laps around the shopping center.

Not only were the horses on hand, Metcalfe's came and cooked brats for the crowd.