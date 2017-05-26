× Caught on camera: Suspect steals hundreds of dollars worth of graphing calculators

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police hope you can help them in their search for a suspect who stole multiple graphing calculators from the Office Depot on Bluemound Rd.

A news alert issued on Friday, May 26th indicates the suspect entered the Office Depot on Saturday, May 20th around 5:45 p.m.

Officials say the suspect broke open multiple security boxes containing graphing calculators. The suspect then allegedly utilized an empty paper shredder box to conceal the graphing calculators. Officials say the suspect purchased the paper shredder with cash during which he manipulated the shredder box over the sensor deactivation pad multiple times. The suspect then left the store on foot.

The total loss for Office Depot is $1,669.88.

The suspect is described as a male, white in his mid to late 20s.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.