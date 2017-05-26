× Drivers take note: US 45 and County C intersection Kenosha County to close for construction

KENOSHA COUNTY — Drivers in Kenosha County take note: on the morning of Wednesday, May 31st, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to begin a 14-day full closure of the intersection of US 45 and County C in Kenosha County. The closure is necessary for intersection improvement and traffic signal installation.

According to a news release from the WisDOT, the intersection is anticipated to open to traffic on Wednesday, June 14th.

The intersection detour for the US 45 and County C intersection is as follows (beginning west of US 45 on County C):

Go west on County C to connect with WIS 83. Head north on WIS 83 to WIS 50. Go east on WIS 50 to County D. Take County D southbound to connect to reconnect with County C.

The schedule of work is weather dependent and subject to change.

