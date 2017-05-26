James Atterberry sentenced to 12 years in prison in murder of Ronnie McMillon

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 26-year-old James Atterberry on Friday, May 26th to 12 years in prison and another seven years of extended supervision.

Atterberry was accused in the murder of Ronnie McMillon Jr. of Milwaukee. The crime happened near 38th and Meinecke in Milwaukee on October 15, 2016.

According to the cousin’s statement in the criminal complaint, Atterberry and McMillon had been staying with the cousin in Kenosha where he got the two of them jobs. At some point on October 15th, the two “were arguing about Atterberry having a gun. Atterberry is a CCW holder who had recently purchased a 9mm Glock.”

The complaint says McMillon was “telling Atterberry that he (McMillon) was going to take his gun and kill his (Atterberry’s) mom and dad.” At that point, Atterberry “pulled out his gun, pointed it at the ground, and told McMillon to get back.”

Atterberry then walked around the back of a car and into the street, the complaint says. The two continued to exchange words. That’s when McMillon began walking toward Atterberry and “Atterberry fired five to six shots at McMillon.”

The complaint says “Atterberry then jumped into a truck and left the scene.”

Atterberry originally faced a single count of first degree reckless homicide. But a jury trial in the beginning of April ended with a deadlocked jury and mistrial.

After the mistrial, the charge against Atterberry was amended to second degree reckless homicide. Atterberry then agreed to plead guilty to that charge on April 20th.