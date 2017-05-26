× Medical Examiner: Man dies after ingesting “probable synthetic marijuana”

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the overnight death of a man who went unresponsive shortly after ingesting probable synthetic marijuana.

The victim has been identified as a 43-year-old man. Officials say empty packaging of “Dead Man” was found at scene.

43 year old male dies shortly after ingesting probable synthetic marijuana in Milwaukee. Empty packaging of "Dead Man" found at scene. pic.twitter.com/8fqOEpai39 — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) May 26, 2017

Synthetic cannabinoids are one type of designer drugs. They are similar to THC, the main psychotropic compound in marijuana but have slightly different chemical compositions.

The state of Wisconsin is suing two Milwaukee stores for selling synthetic marijuana products disguised as “potpourri” and “incense.” The stores were raided Tuesday, May 23rd.

Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection filed lawsuits Tuesday against Atomic Glass, a smoke shop, and Food Town Mini Mart.

Schimel says synthetic cannabinoids can cause organ failure, delirium and death. The state wants the stores to stop selling the products and pay sizable fines.