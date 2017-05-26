Mental exam set for man accused of shooting Amtrak conductor

WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban Chicago judge has ordered a mental fitness evaluation for a Wisconsin man charged with shooting and seriously injuring an Amtrak conductor.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports 79-year-old Edward Klein’s public defender told the DuPage County judge Thursday that she has “bona fide doubt” of the West Allis man’s mental fitness.

Klein is held on $1.5 million bail and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Officials say he shot the conductor May 16 because he wasn’t allowed to de-board early at a suburban Chicago stop.

The newspaper reports that when the judge ordered the examination Klein said “do what you have to do sir.”

The judge set a June 28 court date in hopes of having a report from the doctor who will evaluate Klein.