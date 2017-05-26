Nearly 40 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tens of millions of drivers are expected to travel this Memorial Day holiday. If you're flying, be prepared for enhanced screenings at the airport -- and if you're driving in and around Milwaukee, you'll see extra police enforcement.

The large majority of travelers will be hitting the road. AAA projects that 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend. That is one million more travelers than last year taking to the roads, skies, rails and water, creating the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.

Additionally, ten U.S. airports are testing enhanced security screening that requires passengers to send any electronics bigger than a cellphone through the X-ray machine in a separate bin.

The testing eliminates a small perk of traveling with devices like iPads and e-readers: At most airports, fliers don't have to fish them out of carry-on bags, like they do for laptops.

A TSA official said the testing was being conducted to stay ahead of evolving threats, and stressed that there are no changes to what's allowed in carry-on bags.

The enhanced screening is taking place in some security lanes, not all, at the 10 airports. They are:

Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho Colorado Springs Airport (COS) Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida Logan International Airport (BOS) in Boston Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) in Texas Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).