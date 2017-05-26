LIVE VIDEO: Dedication of Capt. Lance Sijan Memorial Plaza at Mitchell International Airport

Pirates of the Caribbean is back with a 5th installment, but should you see it?

Posted 10:19 am, May 26, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Shiver me timbers! Pirates of the Caribbean is back with a fifth installment. But does our movie man think it's better than buried treasure -- or would you rather or walk the plank? Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give us his real reviews of the newest, family-friendly flicks.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.