× Police: Burglars target elderly Franklin resident; cash and jewelry taken

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the area of 92nd Street and Rawson Avenue on Thursday, May 25th.

According to police, an elderly resident was tricked into letting an unknown woman into her home. The woman tried to convince the resident that she knew her. She subsequently entered the victim’s residence and convinced the victim to go out to a rear sun porch to talk.

After they had talked for a length of time, the woman abruptly stated that she had to leave and exited the home, police say.

The victim then discovered that cash and jewelry was missing from the residence.

Police say it is believed that a second person entered the residence and removed the cash and jewelry while the woman distracted the victim.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her 30’s who spoke broken English. She stated that she was Italian but is possibly part of a traveling gypsy crew.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit, a gray baseball cap, and possibly had a Bluetooth earpiece in her ear. No vehicle was observed.

If you have any information on this incident. call the Franklin Police Department at (414)425-2522.