Silver Alert: West Allis police need your help in search for missing 69-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been activated in Milwaukee County for missing West Allis man Miguel Soto.

The Silver Alert says Soto is on foot and was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26th near 60th and Beloit in West Allis.

Soto is described as a male, white, age 69, 5’4″ tall and 138 lbs. He has brown eyes, gray hair, no teeth and has tattoos on his arms and hands. Soto was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, black and gray shorts, high-top tennis shoes, an Army jacket and a red and white baseball cap with the Puerto Rican flag on it (same one as in the photo).

Anyone with information on Soto’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.