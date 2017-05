Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WISCONSIN DELLS -- If you're looking to try something new this holiday weekend, the Wisconsin Dells has a brand new ride.

The Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, which is the largest indoor water park in the state, is introducing "The Smoke that Thunders" -- a new outdoor water slide featuring plenty of twists and turns on a four-person raft.

The ride officially opened Thursday, May 25th.