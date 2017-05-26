LIVE VIDEO: Dedication of Capt. Lance Sijan Memorial Plaza at Mitchell International Airport

There are all sorts of ways to enjoy your long weekend at Bradford Beach

Posted 9:37 am, May 26, 2017,

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day weekend is kind of the unofficial start to summer. And there's no better way to soak in some rays than by heading to the beach. Carl has a look at all the activities at Bradford Beach.

Beach Rules (website)

For everyone’s safety and enjoyment of the beach:

  • NO dogs on the beach (exception: service dogs)

  • Swim only in designated areas.

  • Wear appropriate bathing attire.

  • Bring only plastic bottles/cups and aluminum cans – NO glassware.

  • NO carry-in alcoholic beverages

  • NO smoking within 30 feet of bathhouse

  • NO grilling, fire pits, or bonfires on the beach

  • NO swimming when the beach is closed (10pm to 4:30am)

  • We strongly advise against bringing inflatables into the water, and at Bradford Beach,

  • Inflatables are not allowed during guarded hours.

  • Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices are allowed at all beaches.