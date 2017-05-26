There are all sorts of ways to enjoy your long weekend at Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day weekend is kind of the unofficial start to summer. And there's no better way to soak in some rays than by heading to the beach. Carl has a look at all the activities at Bradford Beach.
For everyone’s safety and enjoyment of the beach:
NO dogs on the beach (exception: service dogs)
Swim only in designated areas.
Wear appropriate bathing attire.
Bring only plastic bottles/cups and aluminum cans – NO glassware.
NO carry-in alcoholic beverages
NO smoking within 30 feet of bathhouse
NO grilling, fire pits, or bonfires on the beach
NO swimming when the beach is closed (10pm to 4:30am)
We strongly advise against bringing inflatables into the water, and at Bradford Beach,
Inflatables are not allowed during guarded hours.
Coast Guard-approved personal flotation devices are allowed at all beaches.