× Wisconsin 2016 job gain smallest in 6 years

MADISON — A new report shows Wisconsin added the fewest jobs in 2016 of Gov. Scott Walker’s six years in office.

The data released Friday from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the state added 15,462 jobs in from the period from December 2015 to December 2016. The state added 29,429 jobs in 2015; 37,877 in 2014; 28,095 in 2013; 33,353 in 2012 and 21,662 in 2011.

The report also found the manufacturing sector lost nearly 3,800 jobs last year.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Unemployment has been down in Wisconsin so far in 2017, though, with state rates below 4 percent in each of the first four months of the year. April’s 3.2 unemployment rate was the lowest since February 2000.