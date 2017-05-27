Milwaukee’s homeless youth gets support through MPS artwork

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s homeless youth are getting support through local student’s artwork. Two Milwaukee Public Schools teamed up with “Pathfinders” for a ‘Poems and Bird Homes’ fundraiser at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Saturday, May 27th.

Pathfinders is a city youth shelter dedicated to 11 and 12-year-old’s. Students from Milwaukee High School of the Arts and Lancaster Elementary, created unique bird homes to raise money for the shelter.

The event included a silent auction, live music and student poetry performances.

“We did a project and made birdhouses so they can go to Pathfinders. The process was kind of cool, it wasn’t too long but we got to paint them and do different designs,” said Alliah Barker, 11th grade student.

Teachers say the program helps to create a community of artists within the school and show students their work can have real world impacts.

Tickets to the event were a suggested $25 donation with all proceeds going to Pathfinders.