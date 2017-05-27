× Power out for 13K in Burlington area, Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — We Energies confirms about 13,000 customers are without power in the Burlington area and Kenosha County.

Officials say an American Transmission Company (ATC) line running to a substation in the affected area is out for some reason.

We Energies crews are working to reroute power from other substations to the customers.

Meanwhile, ATC is working to repair their line so it can deliver power to the affected substation.

There is currently no estimate as to when things will be complete.

We Energies will provide us with updates throughout the day.

