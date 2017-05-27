President Trump back in Washington area after 9-day trip

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Rome's Fiumicino Airport on May 23, 2017. Donald Trump arrived in Rome for a high-profile meeting with Pope Francis in what was his first official trip to Europe since becoming US President. / AFP PHOTO / Filippo MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is back in the Washington area after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.
Air Force One touched down shortly before 9 p.m. EDT at Joint Base Andrews in the Maryland suburbs.
President Trump’s first trip abroad as president took him to Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Vatican, and Belgium and Italy. He met with national leaders in all those places and attended gatherings of NATO leaders and members of the G-7 industrialized nations.