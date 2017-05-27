“The spirit of servitude:” Neighbors in Milwaukee gather for 6th annual ‘Heal the Hood’ block party

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors in Milwaukee came together for a community block party Saturday, May 27th.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs helped throw the sixth annual “Heal the Hood” block party hoping to spark conversation helping to end violence and crime.

The event kicked off near 10th and Atkinson with food vendors and live entertainment.

For more than half a decade, Heal the Hood has campaigned for self-sustainability and non-violence in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

“That meant so much to me that the people are so supportive; that means the world to me. From the face painting to the children’s corner, to the free food we give away — sometimes with the free food I’ll pull people out of the crowd and say do you need some help? Boom, they’ll get right there because it’s the spirit of servitude,” said Heal the Hood Founder, Ajamou Butler.

The event continues through Sunday, May 28th — and for the first time organizers are holding four Heal the Hood events throughout the year. One each month through August.