MILWAUKEE — A semi hauling beer has rolled over in the Mitchell Interchange which has forced the closure of the ramp from eastbound I-894 to southbound I-94.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m.

PHOTO GALLERY

Traffic will be diverted for a couple of hours while crews clean up the mess.

CLICK HERE to monitor the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to monitor the WisDOT traffic cameras