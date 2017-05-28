Board games, role-playing games, cosplay and more! Hyatt Regency hosts Nexus Game Fair

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Hyatt Regency during Memorial Day weekend hosted the Nexus Game Fair, featuring board games, role-playing games, miniatures and the Artemis computer-based game system.

The 2017 Nexus Game Fair began on Friday, May 26th and continues through Memorial Day, May 29th.

Nexus Game Fair officials estimated almost 1,000 avid gamers would play into the late night hours, with tournaments involving games such as The Settlers of Catan and Agricola offering prizes including all-expense-paid trips to national game fairs.

Magic the Gathering tournaments would feature over $3,000 in prizes.

“Nexus Game Fair has grown to become an important event to Wisconsin and Illinois gamers. We promote a family-friendly environment with gaming opportunities and events planned 20 hours/day, which is sure to satisfy the gamer in everyone,” Chris Hoffner, GM of Nexus Game Fair said in a statement to FOX6 News.

Nexus Game Fair officials said an impressive slate of special guests and industry insiders from around the country would be on hand to host events and seminars throughout the convention.

Other events included a special “Silent Auction” on Saturday and Sunday and a colorful “Cosplay Contest” on Saturday, along with a live podcast by Wisconsin’s Guys, Games, and Beers which took place on Friday night.

This year’s show hours are:

Scheduled

Gaming Open

Gaming On Site

Registration Dealer

Hall Thursday: None 3pm to 1am 3pm to 7pm Closed Friday: 8am to 2am 7am to 4am 7am to 7pm 4pm to 8pm Saturday: 8am to 2am 7am to 4am 7am to 7pm 10am to 6pm Sunday: 8am to 2am 7am to 4am 7am to 7pm 10am to 6pm Monday: 8am to 6pm 7am to 6pm 7am to 3pm Closed

Prices for “badges” range from $15 for a one-day badge package to $90 for a premier badge package. Badges are required to be worn by every attendee, age 12 and older, while in the convention space. Kids ages 11 and under do not require a badge, but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was live at the Nexus Game Fair during FOX6 WakeUp News Sunday morning, May 28th:

Nexus Game Fair 2018 will take place Friday, May 25th through Monday, May 28th at the Hyatt Regency.