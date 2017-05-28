Homicide, child abuse charges filed after woman’s body found in home near 47th and Brentwood

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Sunday, May 28th against a man suspected in the death of a woman found inside a home near 47th and Brentwood on May 24th during an investigation into child abuse.

The victim in this case is 26-year-old Tyvitta Dischler.

The suspect is 49-year-old James Hutchins, who faces one count of first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of child abuse, recklessly causing great harm, use of a dangerous weapon.

In court Sunday, a preliminary hearing was set for June 6th. Cash bond was set at $250,000.

Court records show a case involving “domestic abuse – temporary restraining order,” filed on April 26th, was denied on May 10th because “the petitioner failed to meet the burden of proof.”

The online court records show the petitioner filed a motion for a new hearing, and a hearing was scheduled for June 22nd.

Police said around 1:00 p.m. on May 24th, they were searching for a child abuse suspect alleged to have previously struck a five-year-old family member, causing serious injuries and hospitalization. The suspect was believed to be armed with a firearm and inside of a residence.

The “Tactical Enforcement Unit” and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and entry was made into the home.

A deceased woman, later identified as Tyvitta Dischler, was found in the residence and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Hutchins was arrested by Milwaukee police in Racine County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Some who live in the area near 47th and Brentwood said they were surprised by the tragedy that unfolded in their neighborhood.

“Not on this block. Not in this neighborhood. It’s very scary. It’s a lot going on and I don’t know what to make of it,” Linda Howell said.

“Chaos really — the way they had all the police out here,” Dion Griffin said.

Howell and Griffin live just down the road from where this happened.

“I heard something go ‘pow,'” Griffin said. “I said it sounded like a gunshot, and then I heard it again. I wouldn’t suspect anything like this to happen in this neighborhood.”

Other neighbors said the family that lived in the home under investigation was new to the block.

“They always looked really happy. It never looked like there was any distress in the family,” Nicole Zaffke said.