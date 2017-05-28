× Juvenile with open warrants accused of driving stolen car during pursuit involving 4 agencies

BROWN DEER — A juvenile with open warrants was taken into custody Saturday night, May 27th after a pursuit that involved four police departments.

River Hills police said on Facebook Sunday they were notified Saturday night that Mequon police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle headed southbound into Milwaukee County. Shortly after the suspect vehicle neared the Brown Deer/River Hills border, Mequon police terminated their pursuit.

Shortly thereafter, a River Hills officer on an unrelated traffic stop saw the suspect vehicle pass him on Good Hope Road. The officer shared the information with Fox Point police, and a Fox Point officer saw the vehicle enter the village.

The Fox Point officer located the suspect vehicle and initiated a short pursuit, which was terminated due to the high speeds of the suspect vehicle on back roads.

The vehicle was again located by Fox Point police, who said it was approaching Brown Deer Road.

River Hills police located the vehicle on Brown Deer Road and initiated a pursuit, and in coordination with Brown Deer police, they set up stop sticks near Green Bay Road. Brown Deer police were able to successfully deploy stop sticks, and at least one tire was flattened.

Brown Deer police joined the pursuit and the suspect abandoned the vehicle at Servite Drive, and took off on foot. Police later found the suspect in a McDonald’s restaurant, and he was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

River Hills police said: “Without the teamwork and good coordination between the departments in the North Shore, we would have been unable to take the subject into custody. This subject was a juvenile who also had numerous open warrants.”