Lone senior on South Milwaukee softball team a leader on and off the field

SOUTH MILWAUKEE-- Maddie Veres is a senior at South Milwaukee High School. Maddie pitches and plays first base for the Rockets softball team. Maddie says she has been playing softball for most of her life. She says she just loves pitching and there's nothing like being inside that circle. She pitches to contact, and says that helps in making sure her teammates are always involved in the game. Maddie is the leader of the team, as she is the lone senior on the team. She will be pitching next season at Loyola University Chicago. Maddie also is one of 6 valedictorians at South Milwaukee this year. She also loves hunting and shopping.

Maddie Veres

Milwaukee South Senior

Softball