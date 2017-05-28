× Man dangling from roof with “very steep pitch” rescued by Fond du Lac fire officials

FOND DU LAC — A man stuck on a roof was rescued by officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Department Sunday, May 28th.

It happened shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Department said they were notified by a male who indicated his friend was stuck on his roof — losing his grip and about to fall in the area near Garfield and Scott.

Upon the arrival of firefighters, the man was observed hanging from the chimney near the peak of the roof of the one-and-a-half-story home. The roof was a very steep pitch and the man was in immediate danger of falling.

Officials used a 24-foot extension ladder and reached a 14-foot roof ladder to the peak, and the victim was able to grab and climb onto the roof ladder. An additional ladder was used to complete this rescue.