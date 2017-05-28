× Memorial Park hosts Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen Marines

BROOKFIELD — Hundreds gathered Sunday morning, May 28th for the Marine Corps League’s annual “Marine Memorial Service” at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.

“We’ve partnered with an organization called Dryhootch, and they have brought their veterans here today to show their art displays, talk about things they’re doing in the community and really bring attention to us this weekend and help give back to the City of Milwaukee,” Garrett Rose with Wisconsin Memorial Park said.

Attendees also heard patriotic songs from the Milwaukee Male Chorus.

About 4,000 were expected to visit Wisconsin Memorial Park this Memorial Day weekend.