Motorcyclist hurt after collision with taxi on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries after a collision with a taxi on Saturday night, May 27th.

The wreck happened at 22nd and Lapham in Milwaukee just after 9:30 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the motorcyclist.

The driver of the taxi was not taken to the hospital. No one was cited for the incident.