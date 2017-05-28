Neighbor caught on camera unplugging bounce house as kids played: “Could’ve hurt them badly”

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida — Parents panicked during a one-year-old girl’s birthday party when a bounce house began losing air, and collapsed as more than a dozen children, ages two and three, were playing in it.

“We were very nervous, and we were very worried about the kids because it was extremely hot, and they were trapped inside the bounce house,” Deborah Romero, mother said.

Romero said parents rushed over to help.

“We couldn’t really reach for all the kids, and we unfortunately had to pull one of the kids through the leg,” Romero said.

Romero said a family member followed the cord from the bounce house and noticed it had been unplugged.

“Somebody could’ve been very, very hurt,” Romero said.

She said the family looked at surveillance video and noticed something suspicious. The video shows a neighbor in his 60s walking over to take a look at the party, standing by a fence for a few seconds. Then, he’s seen walking back and unplugging the bounce house, before walking back across the street.

Romero said she doesn’t know who the man in the video is. She called police.

A police spokesperson said they canvassed the area and knocked on doors, and the man seen in the video has not been identified.

Romero said she cannot understand why someone would do something like this during her child’s birthday party.

“Maybe think things through before he does them, because this is something that could have hurt the kids really, really badly,” Romero said.