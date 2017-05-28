Red Cross volunteers dispatched to separate fires Sunday; 1 at 24-unit apartment building

MILWAUKEE — Volunteers with the American Red Cross were dispatched to the scene of two separate fires in Milwaukee Sunday, May 28th.

The first happened near 34th and Auer on Sunday evening.

We’re told the fire caused considerable damage to the inside of a home. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., Red Cross officials said on Twitter volunteers were being dispatched to the area near 76th and Silver Spring for a fire in a 24-unit apartment building.

