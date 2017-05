RACINE — A vehicle crashed in a front yard in Racine — near Erie and Melvin Monday, May 28th during a pursuit.

Police tell FOX6 News the pursuit ensued when the driver did not stop for an officer. The driver took off, and crashed in the yard.

Two people were treated for minor injuries, and taken to the Racine County Jail. We’re told one of those people had a warrant.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.