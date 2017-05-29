× Archbishop Listecki leads Memorial Day Mass: “We pray to your departed servants”

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki led a special mass on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th at Calvary Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Archbishop Listecki served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“We pray to your departed servants, those buried here and those which are in our hearts,” Listecki said.

The Mass also featured the “Sons of Union Veterans” leading a Civil War memorial service, with period clothing and military equipment.

Similar services were held at six other Milwaukee Archdiocese cemeteries.