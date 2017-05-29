× Calling those with “cattitude:” Dublin vet clinic seeks full-time ‘Cat Cuddler!’

DUBLIN, Ireland — It’s the purrrrr-fect job for the cat fanatic! A veterinary clinic in Dublin, Ireland is hiring — a “Cat Cuddler!”

“Just Cats Veterinary Clinic” in Dublin has created an online career posting for a Cat Cuddler — seeking those interested in “working with cats as a full-time job.”

They’re specifically looking for those who are “crazy cat people,” those whose “cattitude” comes naturally, and those who feel warm and fuzzy when petting and cuddling cats.

As the name suggests, Just Cats Veterinary Clinic is Dublin’s only veterinary clinic specifically for cats. The clinic with a “feline-friendly staff” has no dogs.

In fact, the job posting says: “We are an equal opportunities employer, however we do discriminate against dogs attending our veterinary clinic as patients.”

Below are the qualifications:

The ideal candidate must have gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time.

They need to be softly spoke and capable of cat whispering to calm the nerves of some of our in patients.

An ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position with us.

If this sounds like you, email us your cover letter, CV to miaow@justcats.ie