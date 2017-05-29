Check it out! U.S. Open trophy is on tour for you to see

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- We are exactly two weeks away from the start of U.S. Open Week at Erin Hills. As the anticipation builds for the first U.S. Open in Wisconsin, the trophy is going on a tour of local golf courses. FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh explains from Brown Deer Golf Course.

CLICK HERE to view the schedule for the U.S. Open Trophy Tour.

About the U.S. Open Trophy Tour (from website)

Running from April 29 to June 11, the tour includes nearly 40 stops, mostly in the state of Wisconsin, where the 117th U.S. Open Championship will take place June 15-18, with appearances at sporting events, breweries, museums and Lexus dealerships. At each stop, fans have the opportunity to take a photo with the U.S. Open Trophy and can enter to win tickets to the final round of the championship, courtesy of Lexus. See the full Trophy Tour schedule at usopen.com/trophytour.