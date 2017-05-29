× “Gsellman threw a hell of a game:” Brewers fall to Mets 4-2 on Memorial Day

NEW YORK — Following a pair of relief appearances, Robert Gsellman has given the Mets two steady starts in a row.

Maybe they want to think twice about sending him back to the bullpen.

Hours after the team ticketed him for relief duty soon, Gsellman pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and had two RBIs to lead New York past the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday.

“Starting’s a little more fun,” the rookie sinkerballer said. “I just want to win. Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do.”

Rene Rivera and Michael Conforto each hit an RBI double during a three-run fifth against Matt Garza (2-2). Sandwiched in between, Gsellman drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth from reliever Rob Scahill, the eighth for New York this season after totaling three last year.

“You’ve got to get that guy out,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think a walk is kind of the last thing that can happen there.”

Wilmer Flores added three hits for the Mets, who had a quick turnaround after landing in New York at 2 a.m. following Sunday night’s victory at Pittsburgh. Still, they handed the surprising NL Central leaders their sixth loss in eight games as the teams opened a four-game series.

“Gsellman threw a hell of a game,” Garza said.

Long before the first pitch, general manager Sandy Alderson said Gsellman (3-3) probably is headed back into a struggling bullpen when injured starters Steven Matz and Seth Lugo come off the disabled list — likely after one more minor league rehab outing apiece.

“I just want to pitch,” Gsellman said. “They haven’t told me anything. … I enjoy pitching so much that I really don’t care.”

Alderson said Lugo is best suited to start because of the partially torn ligament in his elbow, and the team believes Gsellman can provide a boost in relief.

“We do think he can help us there,” the GM explained. “With a 5.00 ERA in the bullpen, a lot of people can help us.”

This time, though, the relief corps came through.

Rookie right-hander Paul Sewald fanned two in a perfect eighth, and Addison Reed earned his seventh save in nine chances. Reed, who blew a save opportunity Saturday at Pittsburgh, gave up consecutive singles to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters — including two strikeouts.

Domingo Santana homered on an 0-2 pitch from Gsellman, one day after hitting Milwaukee’s first grand slam of the season during Sunday’s victory over Arizona.

That was the only earned run Gsellman permitted. He struck out five and walked two.

“You look way down the road, this kid’s going to be a quality starter in this league, in my opinion,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera committed a throwing error that led to the Brewers’ first run on an RBI groundout by Keon Broxton. Cabrera, however, quickly made amends with a single to start New York’s three-run fifth.

Garza gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“Probably the one he’d like to have back is the 0-2 pitch to Conforto,” Counsell said. “Just caught too much of the plate on a fastball trying to go in.”