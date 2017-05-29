Memorial Day: Pres. Trump places wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY -- President Donald Trump is honoring America's military dead at Arlington National Cemetery.

Pres. Trump placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at a Memorial Day ceremony, in advance of his first Memorial Day remarks as president. The playing of "Taps" echoed as Trump placed his hand over his heart and military officers saluted.

Earlier, the president thanked the men and women who died in service to the United States with the following tweets:

Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave. #MemorialDay🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017