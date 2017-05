× Police: 1 shot, injured near 85th and Brown Deer Road

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 85th and Brown Deer on Monday, May 29th.

It happened around 6:00 p.m.

Police said one person was injured in this shooting. The extent of injuries is unknown at this point.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’re told no one is in custody.

