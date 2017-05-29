× Police: 30-year-old man stabbed while trying to break up fight at tavern

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 30-year-old Racine man is recovering from wounds suffered after being stabbed early on Monday, May 29th.

Mount Pleasant police say they were dispatched to a tavern at Durand and Ashland around 12: 45 a.m. Monday in reference a person that had been stabbed. The victim was reportedly was injured after attempting to break up a fight between other patrons.

The victim sustained an injury to his arm, and was taken to Ascension Healthcare where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.

Officials say there does not appear to be a public risk at this time.

