Racine man arrested for OWI after crash in Mount Pleasant; woman seriously hurt

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 54-year-old Racine man was arrested for OWI after a crash involving two vehicles that happened Sunday evening, May 28th near the intersection of State Highway 32 and Larson Street.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the striking vehicle was headed northbound on State Highway 32 “at an extremely high rate of speed.” The second vehicle was attempting a left turn onto Larson Street and was struck on the passenger side.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage — with the striking vehicle also hitting a telephone pole, and then catching on fire.

The driver and passenger of the striking vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The operator of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old woman from the Racine area, suffered severe injuries, but they’re not believed to be life-threatening.

The 54-year-old Racine man who was driving the striking vehicle was arrested after he was medically cleared on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and OWI causing injury/great bodily harm.