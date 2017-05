Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Memorial Day is a day to recognize those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. You can pay your respects to those who gave their lives at the annual Memorial Day parade in downtown Milwaukee.

This year's parade starts at 2:00 p.m. Monday. The route begins at 4th and Wisconsin Ave. -- by the Wisconsin Center. It then heads east on Wisconsin and ends at the War Memorial Center on the city's lakefront.