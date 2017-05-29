Volunteers serve up Memorial Day lunch at Milwaukee shelter for those with “no place to go”

MILWAUKEE — Memorial Day can be difficult for those less fortunate. Homeless shelters and outreach centers people rely on can be closed on Memorial Day and other holidays. But at Repairers of the Breach in Milwaukee on Monday, May 29th, lunch was served for several hundred people.

Hunger doesn’t take the day off, so neither did volunteers at Repairers of the Breach.

“They have no place to go. A lot of the places they normally go to eat, the places they hang out, are closed,” Carol Ryan, volunteer said.

As volunteers served food, Pastor James West fed the soul.

“Heavenly Father, we are grateful for this day. Lord, we thank you for the good fellowship we will have today,” West said.

The Memorial Day spread was made possible by donations from local companies and church groups.

“We all kind of chip together and work for the clients here,” a volunteer said.

Repairers of the Breach officials expected 200 to pass through for lunch — most with nowhere else to go this Memorial Day.

“Who could not afford to provide for themselves,” West said.

Pastor West, the organization’s executive director, said he would’t want to be anywhere else on Memorial Day.

“We’re all family here, and what do you do on holidays? You join with your family,” West said.

While Memorial Day is meant for honoring those who have died to preserve our freedom, volunteers at Repairers of the Breach used their freedom to give a gift to those less fortunate.

“All the trimmings — hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, watermelon,” West said.

Klement’s and Cargil donated food, along with St. Joe’s Parish in Cedarburg.