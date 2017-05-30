29-year-old Milwaukee father charged after toddler finds gun, shoots self

MILWAUKEE — Damian Donaldson, 29, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety after his two-year-old son shot himself with a gun police say he left unattended at a home on Milwaukee’s northwest side May 23rd.

According to a criminal complaint, Donaldson told investigators he had been playing with the child in the front yard of their home near 36th and Townsend at approximately 9:30 p.m., when two vehicles drove past exchanging gunfire. The Milwaukee man told officials he heard his two-year-old son scream and grab his knee.

The criminal complaint states Donaldson later changed his story, admitting to placing his gun under his pillow and leaving his son on his bed unattended. Donaldson told investigators he heard a gunshot and found his son holding the gun with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Donaldson admitted to officials to making the story up about the shootout in front of his home because he was afraid his children would be taken away, the complaint states.

Investigators say after the shooting, Donaldson said he took his gun and placed it on top of an air duct in the basement. Officials later located a Firestar .45 caliber black semi-automatic handgun hidden in the place Donaldson described.

The two-year-old boy was treated at Children’s Hospital following the shooting. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Donaldson faces up to ten years in prison and a $25,000 fine.