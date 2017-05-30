Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to the Brewers game Tuesday, June 6

MILWAUKEE — Mark your calendars, the Milwaukee Brewers are letting the dogs out for Miller Park’s first-ever Bark at the Park event Tuesday, June 6th.

According to Brewers.com, during the theme night presented by Nylabone and PETS ADD LIFE, fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game to cheer on the Crew alongside your canine companion.

All dogs will receive a collapsible Brewers dog dish — plus the first 300 dogs signed up will have the opportunity to participate in a pregame parade around the warning track with their owner (this opportunity is now sold out).

To top it off, a portion of all Bark at the Park ticket packages will go to the Wisconsin Humane Society. All fans planning on driving to the ballpark with their dogs will need to park in the Cooper lot and can purchase their parking pass at a special rate through this offer.

All dogs attending the game require a paid ticket. Waivers must be completed prior to receiving game tickets. See confirmation email for details.

Tuesday, June 6th the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants at 6:40 p.m.

For more information on Bark at the Park, CLICK HERE.