Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Middle Genesee Lake

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT — A child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a near-drowning in Middle Genesee Lake in the Village of Summit on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29th.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Western Lakes Fire District, the child was pulled from the water and CPR was performed. First responders were successful in regaining a pulse, and the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The child’s current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.