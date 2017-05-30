Community gathering planned after 3 young men killed in crash: “We’re trying to help”

WALWORTH COUNTY — A community is coming together to remember three young lives lost in a fatal car accident over the Memorial Day weekend. Two of the deceased were current juniors at Burlington High School. The third was a 2015 graduate.

On Tuesday evening, May 30th the community will gather inside the Burlington High School gym. The district superintendent said counselors were made available throughout the day.

The three young men were killed in a fatal car crash on Sunday, May 28th. Authorities said speed was a factor when the car lost control, slammed into a tree and burst into flames.

The victims are 17-year-old Hunter Morby, 17-year-old Jason Davis and 20-year-old Landen Brown.

The purpose of Tuesday night’s event is to allow students, staff and parents time to share, reflect and grieve.

“When their friends or acquaintances have been taken from them, it may be a new experience for them as a teenager and so we are trying to help and guide them through the process in a positive way,” said Burlington School District Superintendent Peter Smet.

The event is set to start at 7:00 p.m., and will close with a walk around the outdoor track.

